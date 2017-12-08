LETTER: Try cameras on A61

Regarding comments on traffic on the A61 Derby Road, it has all been said before.

I worked at Chesterfield Cylinders for 35 years, it took me five minutes to travel from Wingerworth to work.

It now takes 20 to 30 minutes to travel the same distance and at times it’s even longer. In my opinion, along with others, one of the main problems with the traffic on the A61 is the traffic light system.

Firstly at the junction with Storforth Lane, yellow boxes are put there to inform drivers they should only enter if the road is clear to keep moving or it used to be, but that is not obeyed now. Solution? Put a camera on the junction to maintain the law. The other is the junction of the A61 at St Augustine’s Road, same solution.

With all the traffic that travels on the A61, along with the additional volume that will be added due to the increase from the new housing developments being built on or within the Derby Road area, south and beyond, where 2,000 to 3,000 extra houses are due to be built, it will be very interesting.

This problem is increased to over- whelming issues when problems occurs on the M1 motorway.

Malcolm Hall

Very concerned

resident