LETTER: Those who voted for Brexit are shifting position

I feel I have to take issue with the comments in last week’s Derbyshire Times letters page on Remainers undermining Brexit.

My experience, since the referendum, is of hearing many people who voted ‘out’ shifting their position, whilst not once have I heard Remainers wishing they had voted out.

Given that we are now in possession of a much more accurate picture of the costs of exiting the EU, including the unspoken of difficulties surrounding the Irish border, I can only believe that the balance of rational opinion would shift towards our remaining in the EU, rather than opting to become a global non-entity.

This would reflect the sentiment in Parliament, underlining the fact that we are a parliamentary democracy having elected informed people to make difficult decisions on our behalf.

Roger Pendleton

By email