LETTER: Thanks for your support

Regarding Pearl 1 Knit 1 donations. May we take this opportunity to thank our customers, our friends and all supporters who have helped us to raise £3,000 in 2017.

This has been shared between three local charities: Fairplay (helping families with severely disabled children), Pathways (helping people who have no home), and the local branch of the MS Society ( providing support to multiple sclerosis sufferers).

This has been the tenth year of our making accessories, jewellery, cards, all kinds of gifts, Christmas decorations and upcycling materials in many and various ways and selling all these items for charity.

We have supported over 15 different charities since we started in 2008, and we have been able to give away in excess of £21,000.

In a world where most of the news is seldom good, people’s generosity again shines through in their desire to give to help others. Long may this continue.

Sue Spriggs & Jean Hartley

