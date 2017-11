I was at the cashpoint and then went into my local One Stop on the Spire Estate in Chesterfield. A man was walking out of the shop as I walked in.

The man then came back in and asked if I had been to the cashpoint, I said I had at which point he handed me my money, which I had left in the machine and not noticed.

In these hard times, it’s not every day people would be so honest and kind to bring the money back. So to the kind man . . . thank you.

Jodie Cassidy

Chesterfield