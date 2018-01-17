LETTER: Revamp at historic hotel is the best yet

I’d just like to put forward a suggestion regarding the revamp of The Hay Hotel in Shirland.

The pub has a great history and has been recently restored to a superb village pub.

Shirland has a good history from being mentioned in the Domesday Book right through to the famous welfare brass band.

Being a local I have frequented the Hay for more than 30 years and seen a lot of changes. This being the best so far.

It would be rather nice to see the pub get a little recognition and let customers old and new see the passion that the village shares for social meetings etc. I hope on behalf of my fellow villagers and the hardworking staff, also the project developers that an article could be placed in the Derbyshire Times.

Mr R. Vann

By email