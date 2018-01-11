LETTER: Regardless of what happens with Brexit, we are Brits

I would like to reassure Ava Kvooris (letters, December 28) that unless public opinion changes considerably, Brexit will happen.

I wouldn’t believe everything that Nigel Farage and co say. We shouldn’t become sidetracked by extremes on both sides of the argument.

There is no given formula and people will be dissatisfied whatever the outcome. It is not disrespectful or antidemocratic to suggest that voters have a right to change their mind. After all, at no time during the referendum campaign did we get a firm idea of what Brexit would look like. That doesn’t necessarily mean that a second referendum should take place, we still don’t know if there will be a trade deal or the full ramifications resulting from it.

At the end of the day we are all Brits, not leavers or remainers, whatever happens as a country we have to make it work.

Dave Rice

Walton