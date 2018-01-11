LETTER: Privatise the police force

Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa wants more money from the Derbyshire taxpayers for a service that, in my view, is second-rate.

You never see a bobby on the beat. If you have a burglary and you ring them, they might come out in two days as they are busy with other things ie motorists. I suggest he starts cutting out the ‘dead wood assistant this’ and ‘deputy that’ and starts with his own department. Privatise the police force and get the right people in that know how to run an organisation and save us all a lot of money.

Alan Warner

Ripley