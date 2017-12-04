LETTER: Plan refusal protects homes from the 1840s

The Chesterfield and District Civic Society is pleased that the borough planning committee has rejected the application to demolish

The Shrubberies (46 Newbold Road) and build a large number of houses in the grounds (Derbyshire Times, November 23).

The society objected to the application, partly to support local residents who feared a loss of privacy and amenity, but also because of the design of the proposed houses and the needless loss of an attractive pair of semi-detached villas of the 1840s.

The civic society has no objection to a well-designed infill scheme for the land between 44 and 46 Newbold Road, which also retains The Shrubberies. We hope the applicants will reconsider their plans and take note of the similar case of Thornfield on Canal Wharf.

There the civic society opposed the demolition of the original house and suggested that a smaller number of new houses be built in the grounds. We supported a revised application on these lines, and the conversion of Thornfield into flats. The proposed new houses are well designed and a welcome addition to the supply of modestly priced homes within walking distance of the town centre.

It should be possible to devise a layout for the Newbold Road site that avoids overcrowding

(or overlooking neighbouring properties), with houses designed to fit into the existing street picture. Red brick walls and slate grey tiles laid on double-pitch roofs would be a good start. The Shrubberies itself could be divided, or a fresh attempt made to find a purchaser who would like a large home close to the town centre.

Philip Riden

Chairman, Chesterfield and District Civic Society