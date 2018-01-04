LETTER: Paying extra would set a precedent

NO, NO, NO! That is my response to Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Hardyal Dhindsa asking if I would be prepared to pay extra for the police budget.

This does not mean that I do not think the police need more money, but it would set a precedent.

If it is only £12 this year it would be easy for it to be done year after year and also the council would still want an increase. But I suppose as he has been given the power to raise the police section of the council tax, he will do it anyway.

I would suggest scrapping the role of PCC, which I believe was a created job, and leave the running of the police force to the Chief Constable. The money saved on salary could be put into the police funds.

K.Poxton

By email