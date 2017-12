So INEOS feels the local planning authority is dragging its heels over the Bramleymoor Lane application for a core well.

INEOS recently submitted further information to the application which will have to be considered. That and all the objections to do with the new information will take time. Considering INEOS wants local people on their side, they don’t seem to be doing much to secure that desire.

Bill Palmer

Coniston Road, Dronfield