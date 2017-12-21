LETTER: More variety needed at ten-screen cinema

Chesterfield enjoys a ten screen cinema (Cineworld) and occasional screenings at the Pomegranate Theatre during the venue’s down time.

Whilst the Pomegranate genuinely offers a range of choice, often screening less mainstream films, Cineworld treats the film lovers of Chesterfield to an endless menu of Hollywood stodge.

I love films and the experience of seeing the latest releases, on the big screen. However if I want to see anything even slightly indie or less mainstream I have to decamp to Sheffield where there two independent cinemas.

In the past few months I’ve had to travel out of town to see great films such as Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, God’s Own Country and Call Me By Your Name, all three receiving critical acclaim and on wide release throughout the country, but not in Chesterfield.

A cinema with ten screens servicing a decent sized town ought to offer a more diverse choice to its patrons. If I’m travelling more than ten miles to the nearest alternative venue then so are other potential customers.

Cineworld, Chesterfield, please review your listings policy and give independent film a chance.

Dean Tidd

Chesterfield