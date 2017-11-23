LETTER: Knighthood for sitting behind a wheel?

So they are talking about making Lewis Hamilton Sir Lewis.

First of all, you cannot compare him with the likes of athletes such as Bradley Wiggins, Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis, Kelly Holmes, Andy Murray, Steve Redgrave and any other athlete because their sport is physical and demanding. You do not have to be fit to sit at the back of a steering wheel where as athletes are on their own and it is their devotion and hard graft to their chosen sport that gets them where they are.

In my view, with motorsport it’s who’s got the most money, and turns out the best car. I don’t see why we should be rewarding people like Lewis Hamilton who are making millions of pounds for themselves, but then again we always reward the wrong people, I suppose it’s not what you know it’s who you know.

I am just going out for a spin in my Ford Fiesta, any chance of a honour? I don’t think I could run ten miles. Food for thought. By the way I will be 80 next.

Alan Warner

By email