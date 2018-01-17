LETTER: Help to get people eating healthily

In the new year, newspapers and TV programmes are full of information about getting back in shape after Christmas, eating more healthily and taking more exercise.

Many of your readers will have diabetes so this is particularly important for them even though to stay well, they have to manage their medications, diet and exercise all the time.

We know that getting back on track can be difficult, especially in cold winter weather when salads are less appetising and we feel we need something more substantial.

We have some tips to help and our booklet ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’ will help people to get back on track with their meals and provides inexpensive menus for breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

There are 28 days of menus which help people to know what they can eat, rather than what they can’t.

We also have a booklet ‘Diabetes and Exercise’ to help people with diabetes. We hope these booklets will make living with diabetes a little easier for people with diabetes and their families.

We are happy to send your readers a copy of ‘Diabetes – Everyday Eating’ and ‘Diabetes and Exercise’ free of charge. They can contact us on 01604 622837, email jenny@iddtinternational.org or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.

Jenny Hirst

InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT]