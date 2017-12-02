LETTER: Give recognition to those who help others

I fully agree with Alan Warner that a knighthood should never be considered for Lewis Hamilton, but I disagree with his comparison to the athletes he lists regarding fitness,

F1 drivers have a high level of fitness in order to cope with high temperature, G force and long periods of concentration at high speeds.

I personally wouldn’t advocate any medals for any sports person, they all do what they enjoy doing and get well rewarded for doing so through sponsorship, may be not to what Lewis Hamilton gets.

Mr Warner mentioned Mo Farah,this is someone who thought it better to live in the US rather than the country that gave him the opportunity to achieve his dream.

In my opinion, at the end of the day none of these people do anything to improve anybody’s lives but their own.

Let’s start giving more recognition to the people that help others for no gain to them selves, where would we be without the volunteers of the RNLI,Armed Forces, RSPCA and many more I could list.

Let’s put a stop to glorifying sports stars, actors, TV ‘stars’ and one hit wonders of the music industry.

Bill Thomas

By email