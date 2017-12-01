LETTER: F1 drivers must be in supreme shape

Regarding Alan Warner’s letter in the DT on a suggestion that Lewis Hamilton could be knighted.

I am surprised that you published what I feel was such a misinformed opinion.

I don’t wish to express an opinion regarding the knighthood but to say that F1 drivers do not have to be fit is a nonsense.

The G forces they have to withstand in high speed corners requires finely tuned neck muscles and upper body strength, also the razor sharp reflexes needed over a period of some two hours requires extreme physical fitness.

Brian Evans

By email