LETTER: Council is right to take time on decision

I totally agree with the leader of Derbyshire County Council’s response to INEOS in its attempt, in my view, to bypass the local planning process.

This is a democratic process and the council has to take account of the thousands of responses it has received on the application at Marsh Lane, as well as give local people the chance to comment.

There has been no undue delay and the council needs to give this application the time and due consideration it needs.

This is a decision the impact of which goes well beyond the local area and Derbyshire and should not be rushed.

Lisa Hopkinson

By email