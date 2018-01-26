LETTER: Can you remember the Great War?

Testimony Films, an award-winning TV documentary company are keen to speak to men and women in Britain who have memories of the First World War for a new BBC4 documentary series, ‘Britain’s Great War: The People’s Story’.

The series will feature the childhood stories of centenarians and supercentenarians who still vividly remember family life at the time, alongside archive footage and testimonies from those who fought.

We are especially interested in talking to those who may have lost a loved one at the front or who remember the air raids, the food shortages and the patriotic spirit of the time.

If you — or someone you know — have childhood stories of the Great War, we’d love to hear from you. Please email, call or write to Emily Sivyer, mail@testimonyfilms.com, 0117 925 8589, Testimony Films, 12 Great George Street, Bristol, BS1 5RH

Emily Sivyer

Assistant producer, Testimony Films