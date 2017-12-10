LETTER: Britain is vital source of funding for the EU

In September last year, I wrote to the Derbyshire Times about the deceptions to which we all have to suffer from birth, Father Christmas was my first example.

Since then and the election of Mr Trump these untruths have now become ‘fake news’ or better still ‘alternative facts’ and they continue to play in all our media.

Under your headline ‘Brexit sparks Peak concerns’, a member of our Parliament is reported to be under the delusion that the European Union ‘is a vital source of funding’ to our Peak District National Park.

The true news is quite the opposite, Britain is a vital source of funding to the European Union.

David Mawson

By email