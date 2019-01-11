It’s in the interests of Chesterfield FC’s chairman for Spireites to be playing at a higher level

Having read the views of Mr G. Marsden about Chesterfield FC in the Derbyshire Times, I find it quite amusing how he says the chairman is not to blame for the situation the football club is in.

I would love to know how many games he/she goes to and know if they are a season ticket holder.

Who can you blame? The players were chosen by the managers as they wanted them so the chairman released the funds and they were not up to standard.

The board? Ashley Carson chose the managers who, in my view, had bad CVs. Even Dave Allen chose the previous manager.

As the writer says, Mr Allen is funding the wages. He is a businessman and I’m sure he would want to get some profit back from the club so it’s in his interest to be playing league football.

As for the naming of the stadium/ground. As with most of the grounds around the world these are named after the sponsors not anything to do with the situation of the grounds.

Mark Randall

Pleasley

Check out Mr Marsden’s original letter:

Shame some supporters blame chairman for mess club is in

