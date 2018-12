I’m trying to trace any family of John Roulston who died in Chesterfield in 2011 aged 78 or 79 years.

He originated from Walsall and his first wife was Betty Simpson. In 1966, he was living in Bloxwich, Walsall, and he had a son named John Charles Roulston Halford, now 59.

Any help, via the Derbyshire Times (comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk), would be greatly appreciated.

Graham Payne

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE