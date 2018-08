People in Chesterfield were left delighted on Saturday when a Lancaster Bomber flew over the town on its way to a show.

The historic aircraft performed a flypast as part of Woolley Moor Show on Saturday afternoon and headed over Chesterfield as part of the route.

Stephen James shared this photo with us

Lots of people managed to catch a glimpse of it, and have shared their photos and videos with us on social media.

Thanks to you all.