YOUR chance to win free business mentoring courtesy of Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers

One of Chesterfield’s oldest firms - Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers - is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

And to mark the milestone, Mitchells plans to give something back to the business community - and has teamed up with the Derbyshire Times to offer a special prize in our 10th annual business awards.

For it will be will be selecting one of the entrants in this year’s awards to win a free year of mentoring and support from its team of expert staff.

Andrew McDaid, partner at Mitchells, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 150 years. Very few firms have been around for as long as we have. Over the last century and a half, we have helped so many local businesses to accelerate their growth.

“We wanted to mark such a momentous occasion by thanking the local business community which we have been proud to work with by offering a free mentoring package and helping another local business to realise its full potential.

“Chesterfield is a thriving town and we look forward to another 150 years of working hard for our clients and seeing the area and its businesses grow and prosper.”

Based on Saltergate, Mitchells is one of the leading firms of chartered accountants in Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire.

The firm provides accountancy services and business advice to a wide range of clients, including individuals, SMEs, not for profit organisations, charities and educational establishments.

n To be in with a chance of winning the mentoring package, businesses can enter the awards by visiting https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/businessawards/.