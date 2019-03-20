Youngsters enjoy Science Day at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Museum

Budding scientists got the chance to experiment at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Museum.

Youngsters went along to the museum last Saturday for a Science Fun Day as part of British Science Week.

The science boffin doing crazy experiments

There were stalls and different activities about science for all the family to enjoy.

From experiments with the ‘science boffins’, food chemistry with the Royal Society of Chemists, hands on electronic technology with Kakou, experiments with Derby University and walking tours to the canal, there was plenty going on.

There was also the opportunity to explore all the exhibitions including the history of the Roundhouse and hands-on exhibits and demonstrations.

Jo and Pippa Kisgory reacting citric acid and bicarbonate of soda