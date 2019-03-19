Young woman taken to hospital after being rescued from Dronfield house fire

A young woman has been pulled from a house fire in Dronfield and taken to hospital.

Crews from Dronfield and Chesterfield arrived at the property, on Hallowes Court, at around 12.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday, March 19) to reports of an alarm sounding and a 'smell of smoke'.

Firefighters forced entry into the smoke-logged property before rescuing the woman.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused by unattended cooking left on the stove.

The woman was taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service. Derbyshire Police also attended the incident.

Crews ventilated and fitted smoke alarms inside the property.