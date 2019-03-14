Young north Derbyshire woman organising fundraising walk to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her granddad was diagnosed

A young north Derbyshire woman is raising awareness of prostate cancer after her granddad was diagnosed last year.

Amy Symons, of Middlecroft, near Staveley, is organising a fundraising walk on July 7 from Staveley Canal Basin to Tapton Lock.

Amy Symons with her grandpa Douglas Spencer.

The 20-year-old is also planning coffee mornings, a fair and a bingo night.

She is hoping to raise around £500 for prostate cancer and is encouraging as many people as possible to come along.

“Late last year I found out that my grandpa has prostate cancer and I want to do everything I can to help him and other men who have suffered, are suffering or who have passed away from it,” she said.

“When I found out it really hit home because I am so close to him.

“I wanted to do this for him because it will make him proud.”

READ MORE: Matlock teacher aims to break Victorian LEJOG record on penny farthing

Amy’s granddad Douglas Spencer, 75, is bravely battling the disease and having regular appointments.

Amy, who works in the Crown and Anchor pub in Chesterfield, said: “He is doing okay. He has his ups and downs.”

She added: “It is for my granddad but all men as well. I will probably be emotional on the day. He will start crying and that will set me off.”

If you would like to make a donation, click here