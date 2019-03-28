Young motorcyclist being pursued by police dies after crash with parked car in Chesterfield

A young motorcyclist who was being pursued by police died after being in collision with a parked car in Chesterfield last night.

The incident happened on Park Road at about 11.10pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "At around 11.10pm last night, Wednesday, March 27, officers pursued a motorcycle for failing to stop at a traffic light.

"The motorcycle subsequently collided with a parked car and the rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

An investigation has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

There are no further details at this time.