Young men handed custodial sentences after brandishing knives in Matlock

Two young men have been handed custodial sentences after brandishing knives in Matlock.

Ashley Dunne, 20, and Ricky Dunne, 21 – both of Overdale, Matlock – were caught on camera on Lumsdale Road in their home town at around 3.30pm on Thursday, October 12 2017.

The image was uncovered by members of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team who, at the time, were investigating a heritage related incident.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court, both were handed stints in young offenders’ institutions after entering guilty pleas.

Having been charged with having a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, they were sentenced to 21 weeks and four weeks respectively.

PC Andrew Shaw said: "During the course of an investigation into the theft of historic stone, we came across this image of two men with knives and acted to identify them.

“They have rightly been dealt with through the criminal justice system and hopefully these sentences – as well as the obvious risks of tragedy associated with carrying such weapons – can act as a deterrent to others.”