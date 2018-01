Police are concerned for the safety of a 21-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in South Normanton.

Luke Morris was last seen at 9.45pm on Sunday.

He is white, 6ft 2in tall and of slim build with short brown hair, green eyes and facial stubble.

Luke was wearing blue jogging bottoms and a navy blue Harrington jacket.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 567 of January 29.