Young Hayden to make a splash for Chesterfield cancer centre

A big-hearted youngster is set to make a splash to help others – after overhearing a conversation about fundraising.

Eight-year-old Hayden Hudson has decided to take part in a sponsored swim at Queen's Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield in the autumn.

Hayden Hudson.

He will raise money for Chesterfield Royal Hospital's cancer centre, which is currently caring for a family friend.

Hayden's proud mother Tracey, of Bolsover, told how her son suffers with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She said: "He struggles in many areas at school and needs extra help – but he really has got a heart of gold.

"He overheard me talking about fundraising for a friend who is undergoing treatment at the Royal's cancer centre – and he said he wanted to do something to help.

"He absolutely loves swimming and is very good at it so he has decided to raise money for the cancer centre by doing a sponsored swim at the sports centre in October.

"We're all so proud of him – he's remarkable.

"He's got a lot of issues but he’s such a nice young lad."

She added: "We'd like to thank everyone who's donated so far and we hope more people get on board to help make a difference."

Bolsover Church of England Primary School pupil Hayden, who hopes to raise £300 for the cancer centre, has set up a JustGiving page which can be accessed at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/haydenhudson10

He says on the page: "I'm Hayden and I am eight-years-old.

"I have decided I want to do a sponsored swim to raise money for the cancer ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

"I know a lot of people in my family and friends who have had cancer.

"Some have sadly gone to be angels, but some have won their battle or are still fighting."

After six-years in the making, the £10million cancer centre was officially opened last September.

The state-of-the-art building, which brings many of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundations Trust’s cancer outpatient services together under one roof, means people no longer have to travel to Sheffield for treatment.