The death of a young woman in Derbyshire was drug-related, a coroner has concluded.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard how warehouse operative Denille Warriner, 24, died at her home on Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, on October 6 last year.

Kathryn Hayes, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, told today's inquest that Ms Warriner died from 'an excess of prescription medication'.

Ms Hayes added: "It is not possible to say whether she took this deliberately."