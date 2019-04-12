Young Chesterfield woman gearing up for charity run after her granddad suffers five strokes

A young Chesterfield woman is to complete a 5k run for charity after her granddad suffered five strokes.

Elle Reynolds, 20, is taking part in the Stroke Association 5k run at Markeaton Park in Derby on May 5.

She wants to support the charity because her granddad Brian, 79, has suffered five strokes and five transient ischemic attacks.

MORE NEWS: Woman dyes hair purple for Ashgate Hospicecare to say thanks for looking after her mum

Thankfully, Brian has overcome the strokes and received incredible support from Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Eastwood Stroke Award, which is where Elle works.

Elle said: “My granddad Brian was the victim of his first stroke on December 2, 2003.

“Since then he has overcome a further four strokes and five transient ischemic attacks.

“He has completed strenuous physiotherapy and made some frustrating life changes throughout his rehabilitation process.

“Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s specialist Eastwood Stroke Ward was the backbone to my granddad’s treatment and recovery process.”

MORE NEWS: Brexit extended until Halloween - all you need to know

Elle added: “The Stroke Association provides an activity group for all in-patients who wish to take part and plays a valuable role in their recovery from a stroke. “I have seen first hand how the Stroke Associations resources benefit the patients.

“Therefore, in order to support this amazing charity, I am completing the Stroke Association’s 5k run. The smallest donation would be deeply appreciated.”

Donate at bit.ly/2Z2n19g