Young Chesterfield fashionista encourages town's students to 'dream big'

A young Chesterfield man who is making a name for himself in the fashion industry is encouraging the town’s students to ‘dream big’ when planning their careers.

Joshua Bond, 20, who studied at St Mary’s Catholic High School in the town, is passionate about tailoring and has had some of his work displayed in a shop window on Savile Row in Mayfair, London.

Joshua's work was shown in the window of the Scabal Shop in Savile Row.

He has also been shortlisted for a top award in what is referred to as ‘The Oscars’ of the tailoring industry.

“I wanted to share my journey to inspire the next generation of youths to dream big and continue working hard for their dreams,” Joshua said.

The fashionista started out by studying textiles for one his GCSE subjects, before going on to develop his skills at Chicester College in Sussex.

This summer he will graduate from the London College of Fashion with a degree in bespoke tailoring.

Joshua said: “Through my first year at London College of Fashion I have learnt a great deal about how to make a bespoke suit and accumulated a passion for tailoring.

“I have broadened my knowledge further having had work experience on Savile Row at Henry Poole & Co and Holly Robins Bespoke. Recently, in September, I had my work displayed in the Scabal shop window on Savile Row, having come runner-up in an industry project called Scabal X LCF.

“My work was displayed for two weeks alongside my fellow classmate winners. This was a great way to promote the next generation of Savile Row tailors.”

And the good news does not stop there for Joshua, as he has been named as a finalist in the The Golden Shears Award competition alongside 23 others selected from across the UK – from Savile Row apprentices to fashion universities for exceptional tailoring skills.

The competition will be hosted by The Merchant Taylors, London, in March.

“The competition is hosted every two years and supported by many fashion establishments and is known as ‘The Oscars’ of the tailoring industry,” Joshuia said.

“My work will be professionally modelled and sent down a catwalk for all eyes to see, with three awards of big cash prizes are up for grabs.

“I am very excited for this as it will be my first ever catwalk.

“I am proud of where I have come from and looking forward for what is install next.”

And Joshua added that the level of success will ultimately depend on the amount of effort put in.

“It can open doors you never imagined opening, leading you on a journey of achievement and surprise,” he said.

“This drives me even more everyday to take every opportunity as it comes.

“To anyone looking to get into the fashion industry continue working your very best, push the boundaries of fashion, keep knocking on doors and you will no doubt clear the walkway into the industry.”