Young Chesterfield athlete encourages people to talk about mental health more

A brave young Chesterfield man is encouraging people to talk about mental health more.

Daniel Cresswell, 21, who competes for Chesterfield Athletics Club, is running the Manchester Marathon on April 7 in aid of Mind - the mental health charity.

The University of Nottingham student opened up about his own problems with depression and anxiety to his family and friends at the start of this year.

The tropical biology third year then went public with his feelings with a Facebook post and he received many positive comments from people supporting him.

He said: "I want to show that when you open up about your mental health and if you're struggling your mates are there for you.

"It can literally happen to anyone and it can happen from nothing."

The long distance runner first started with anxiety and depression midway through last year.

He said that he could not get certain thoughts out of his head and things in general were proving difficult.

"I was really, really struggling," Daniel told the Derbyshire Times.

"I want to encourage people to open up and speak to people because it does really help.

"I am feeling better now."

Daniel, who has been a member of Chesterfield Athletics Club for around six years, said that after posting on Facebook another person came to him and opened up about their problems.

"He told me how much better he felt for talking," Daniel said. "It is nice that I have been able to help other people."

Daniel has never run a marathon before but is aiming for a time of sub three hours.

He added that exercise has really helped him with his depression and anxiety and is encouraging others to do the same.

"After running I always feel great," he said.

"When I am on my long runs I imagine myself crossing the finishing line of the marathon."

