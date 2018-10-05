You can now get Mcdonald’s delivered to your door in Chesterfield

Chesterfield fast food fans can now enjoy a Mcdonald’s without leaving their home with the launch of a new delivery service.

Delivery is officially available from today (October 5) after Chesterfield’s two Mcdonald’s branches (at the Alma Leisure Park and in the town centre) joined forces with UberEats.

You can order your fix from 8am-midnight, within a 1.5 mile radius, by downloading the UberEats app.

“Delivery is something McDonald’s has been rolling out throughout the country to restaurants located in built up populated areas,” said Chesterfield Mcdonald’s business manager Jordan Ball.

“It first started in June 2017 and is growing at a phenomenal rate.

We want to ensure our customer can still get a McDonald’s, even when they can’t always get to us.”