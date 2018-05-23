Yoga class eases exam stress at Tupton Hall School

Sixth form students at Tupton Hall School have been enjoying an innovative exam preparation technique. They have been taking part in yoga classes in the school gym. Lucy Curtis, the school’s pastoral support manager, said: “The build up to the exam period is always a stressful time so we wanted to offer something that helped the students to relax and to focus their minds.”

