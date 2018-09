A yellow weather warning for wind is set to continue for today - with winds set to reach more than 40mph.

From 1pm to 4pm wind speed will reach over 40mph.

Maximum temperature 15C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Overnight strong winds will ease away during the morning.

"However it will stay rather windy, with sunny spells and blustery showers following. These showers could be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling rather cool."

