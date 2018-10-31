X Factor winner set to help Chesterfield bonfire and firework display go with a bang

Chesterfield Borough Council's annual bonfire and firework display is set to go with a bang this weekend.

The event is being held at Stand Road Park on Sunday (November 4), with the bonfire being lit by members of Chesterfield's Ex-Servicemen's Association as part of a series of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The main attraction of the night will be the traditional fireworks display set to music, which will include a rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country by the Central Band of the Royal British Legion, alongside the normal current and past chart songs.

Doors to the event open at 4pm for visitors to enjoy the fun fair rides and a wide range of food stalls, including a pie and pea stall run by the Market Café which will offer pies, cakes, crisps, coffee, tea and soft drinks.

The event will also feature:

* The Peak FM stage show, featuring breakfast show presenters Ricky and Becky, from 5.30pm

* The bonfire being lit by members of the Ex-Servicemen’s Association at 6pm

* Live stage performances between 6pm and 7pm by Ben Haenow, who won the X-Factor in 2014; Four of Diamonds, who were X-Factor finalists in in 2016; and singer Amir

* The fireworks display set to music from 7pm

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The fireworks display is always one of the most popular events that we put on but this year we hope it will be even more special.

“We are organising a lot of events in Chesterfield over the next month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War so thought it would be a good idea to also have a memorial bonfire at this event.

“After the event the ashes from the bonfire will be collected in a memorial container and will then go on display in the Mayor’s Parlour at Chesterfield Town Hall.

“So I would encourage everyone to come down to Stand Road Park on Sunday 4 November to enjoy a great night’s entertainment.”

Entry costs £2 per person, with under 5s free. Exact money is needed as no change can be given. Residents are encouraged to arrive at the event as early as possible to avoid congestion at the entrance gates.