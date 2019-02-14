X Factor auditionee entertains crowds in Chesterfield town centre once again

A Chesterfield man who became an internet sensation two years ago after auditioning for the X Factor has once again been entertaining crowds in the town centre.

Chris from Boythorpe, as he introduced himself when we filmed him at the auditions in February 2017, was captured performing in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

And the video has once again proved popular on social media, as many applauded Chris for his bravery as he performed in public.

The video was shared by Sharon Matthews who said: "I shared it because he enjoys what he does and he had courage to do it. I could never get up there."

And if you want to see Chris' performance for us from the X Factor auditions in 2017, click here.