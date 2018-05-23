X Factor and Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden to perform at Sparkle walk in Chesterfield

Ashgate Hospicecare has announced X Factor and Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden will be this year’s celebrity guest at the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk.

The singer and reality TV personality will be performing on stage at the event, which starts and finishes at the Proact Stadium, on July 7.

Jake, 29, said: “It’s such a privilege to support Ashgate Hospicecare. I lost both my dad and brother to cancer and can say that it makes such a difference to the lives of families to know that the people they love most in the world are being well looked after throughout such a horrible illness.”

While Jack Wood, events manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have Jake Quickenden on board.”

Sign up for the event at www.sparklenightwalk.org.uk.