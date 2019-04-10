Would you meet up with your ex again? Derbyshire people wanted to apply for new series of Eating with My Ex

Have you ever wanted to sit down with your ex and talk things through, or even get an apology?

Maybe its closure you're after, or just a chance to see them again.

Well now's your chance as the popular BBC Three show Eating with My Ex has been recommissioned for a new series and producers are looking for people to take part.

The Bafta-nominated show reunites former couples over dinner to give them to chance get answers to those awkward questions.

And people from Derbyshire are being invited to apply for the new series.

Applicants must be 18 or over.

Fiona Campbell, Controller at BBC Three, said: "Eating with My Ex has been on a great journey with BBC Three.

"It's grown from a successful short-form format into a brilliant long-form proposition and we're very happy to bring it back for another series.

"We love how it deals with universal themes, through the eyes of a range of real people, with humour and emotion."

To find out more, or apply, see the website.