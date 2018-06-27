World Cup fever helping to boost takings for Chesterfield pubs

World Cup fever has well and truly gripped Chesterfield.

The football tournament held every four years is currently taking place in Russia with the knockout stages due to start this weekend.

Fast forward two years and Maguire's pals are now watching him play for England in Russia.

And England are showing promising signs with victories in both their opening games and qualifying safely for the last 16.

Joe Woollard, general manager at The Burlington pub in Chesterfield town centre, said: “It has been a good atmosphere in the pub, all the tables have been full and there has not been much room left.

“It is definitely busier than normal and not just for the England games but all the other matches as well.

“England winning has put people in a good mood and they want to drink more. There has not been any bother either.”

Fans outside the Angel Inn in Clowne with the pub's huge flag.

Elsewhere, the Angel Inn on High Street, Clowne, has challenged other pubs to ‘outsize’ their 30ft England flag.

The flag, pictured right, was made for the World Cup in 2006 in Germany and it’s still going strong and attracting lots of attention.

A picture of the flag and fans posted on the pub’s Facebook page said: “We have the best crowd, what an atmosphere.”

On the pitch, Derbyshire is represented by defender Harry Maguire, who went to St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield and has made a number of visits back to his roots to show the pupils what can happen if you work hard.

Maguire has played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s games so far and has impressed with his performances.

The 25-year-old sent a video message from Russia to pupils at St Mary’s, saying: “I’m sure you’ll enjoy every moment there as I did as a young boy.”

And after England’s 6-1 hammering of Panama on Sunday, Maguire posted a picture on Twitter of him and his friends watching England at Euro 2016 in France as fans alongside a photo of the same group of pals now watching him play for the Three Lions in Russia. He wrote: “Two years on... have a good trip lads.”

Fellow defender Gary Cahill, of Dronfield, has also travelled with the squad but is yet to make an appearance.

And goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had a short loan spell at Alfreton Town in 2013, has also played both games after being given the number one shirt. England are next in action on Thursday against Belgium in a game which will decide who will finish top of the group with Panama and Tunisia both already eliminated from the tournament.