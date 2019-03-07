World champion pole dancer bring raunchy competition to Chesterfield

A world champion pole dancer is set to bring a raunchy competition to Chesterfield this autumn.

The Pole Weekender competition will take place at The Avenue on Beetwell Street this October.

After campaigners at the former competition venue at Sheffield protested about strip clubs in the city, event organisers moved the competition to The Avenue.

Organiser Lorna Walker began pole dancing 10 years ago, and is now a master trainer for pole dance teachers internationally.

Lorna said: “I started pole 10 years ago, and got addicted.

“It wasn’t what I expected at all, with women climbing up to the ceiling and performing gymnastics!”

There will be two categories for the competition - Pole Art UK will demonstrate the artistic, expressive side of pole dancing, while Dance Filthy embraces the sexier side of the art.

Lorna, who has organised the pole weekender with friend Stacey Snedden, went on to win Miss Pole Dance UK in 2013.

Lorna said: “It’s quite sad that a lot of strip clubs have now been closed.

“There is a market in every town for an establishment like that.

“The women working in these clubs are informed about what they are doing, and often find it empowering.”

Lorna runs Pole Athletics, a pole dancing school based in Hasland.

The 30-year-old mum and businesswoman says pole dancing is an ‘amazing’ form of exercise.

She added: “I see a lot of mums come to classes who want to regain some body confidence post-baby.

“I love what I do, because I get to watch women come in meek and shy, and then blossom into super confident women who are proud of their bodies.”

The Pole Weekender 2019 takes place from October 25 - 27, and is open to all abilities, for both Dance Filthy and Pole Art.

To enter the competition, or find out more, visit poleweekender.com.

