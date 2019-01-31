Work to build 157 homes in Barlborough set to start soon

Work to build more than 150 homes in Barlborough is expected to start soon.

Mansfield-based ARBA Group has full planning consent for the development of 157 two, three and four-bedroomed properties on a parcel of land off Chesterfield Road.

ARBA directors Richard Burns (left) and Andrew Allen at the Chesterfield Road site.

The company has now sold the land to Doncaster-based developers Ground Group.

Andrew Allen, ARBA Group director, said: "This is a significant addition to housing in Bolsover borough.

"It has taken time to deliver a scheme meeting the council's requirements.

"We have now sold the site and this will unlock its potential.

"We expect Ground Group, which specialises in mixed use and residential sites, to be commencing development in early 2019 with the first houses being available to buy later in the year."

He added: "In these modern times, it is testing to obtain consents for schemes of this size and we acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our team of professional consultants."

The housing development will be accessed from a new roundabout on Chesterfield Road.