Work on new sports pitch in Chesterfield to start soon

Work to create a multi-use pitch at the site of the former Queen's Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield is due to start next month.

Last year, Chesterfield Borough Council was given permission to install the 3G sports pitch at the location.

The remaining area will be landscaped with trees, shrubs, plants and grass so it is closer to the original park design by William Barron which was in place before the old Queen's Park Sports Centre was built in 1968.

A council spokesperson said: "Work on the 3G pitch will begin in March although we don’t have an exact date at the moment."

The authority previously said that the all-weather pitch will be built to standards approved by the Football Association and be suitable for seven-a-side games or be split in half to be used for two five-a-side games.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "By having a 3G multi-use artificial sports pitch we can meet a need identified by Sport England for more of these pitches in the borough, as well as contribute to the council’s priority of promoting health and wellbeing.

"Chesterfield has some of the worst health statistics in the country across a range of indicators, including child obesity, low levels of physical activity, poor diets and excessive alcohol use.

"By offering facilities like this in a town centre location we can provide more opportunities for people to lead healthier lives."

The former Queen's Park Sports Centre was demolished in 2017.

According to the results of a public consultation, a total of 384 respondents - 68.9 per cent - indicated that they agreed with the council's preferred option of a 3G pitch.

The centre closed at the end of December 2015, a few days before the new £11.25million Queen's Park Sports Centre opened further up Boythorpe Avenue.