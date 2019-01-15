Work on almost 200 new homes at Chesterfield Waterside expected to start in summer

A leading developer has submitted plans to build nearly 200 homes as part of Chesterfield Waterside.

Avant Homes has aquired a significant parcel of land at the site of the £340million development off Brimington Road.

The company has now lodged a planning application with Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver 177 two, three and four-bedroom properties at The Park area of Chesterfield Waterside.

If planning permission is granted, construction work on the homes is expected to start in the summer with the first homes released for sale in the autumn.

Stuart Rowlands, managing director of Avant Homes Central, said: "Chesterfield Waterside is a high-profile regeneration project and forms an integral part of the housing delivery strategy for the town.

"Avant Homes Central are proud to be at the forefront of these plans with our striking and contemporary proposals for a new community.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Avant Homes to demonstrate our good, better and different approach to urban regeneration."

Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects and is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs - will eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, shops, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and a new canal basin.

The long-awaited development is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Peter Swallow, managing director of the Bolsterstone Group PLC, said: "The deal with Avant Homes is the start of an exciting new phase in Waterside, one that I know the people of Chesterfield has been waiting for.

"I am delighted to welcome Avant Homes to the project.

"The homes planned for the site embody the aspiration for Chesterfield Waterside.

"They are both contemporary and high-quality in design which, when combined with their location, will create a highly desirable and sought after residential neighbourhood."

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: "Chesterfield Waterside will bring many benefits to the town and it's pleasing to see the plans for the new homes to be built as part of the development move a step closer.

"The detailed plans are subject to final approval by the council’s planning committee, which will carefully examine the application to ensure the needs of our residents are best met."