Work continuing throughout weekend to restore gas supplies in Wirksworth

Gas supplies have now been restored to more than a third of properties in Wirksworth after a burst water main flooded part of the network on Tuesday.

Engineers have been working for several days to restore supplies, which are now being turned back on for the following streets: Baileycroft Mews, Cemetery Lane, Chapel Lane, Greenway Croft and North End.

Gas company Cadent said: "We are asking residents if they can arrange for someone to be at home if possible so we can turn their gas back on. Alternatively, leave a key with a friend or neighbour and let us know – by calling 0345 835 1111, or come and see us at Wirksworth Town Hall. You can also direct message us on our Facebook page.

"Don’t worry if you’re not in when we call. We will visit you three times. If you are not in we will leave a card. Phone us when you get home and we will send an engineer to switch your gas on. It is very important that you do not turn your own gas back on. Please wait for an engineer to call. We need to carry out important safety checks and to ensure that all the water has been removed before we switch your gas back on.

"All our engineers carry identification. Please ask to see it before letting anyone into your home.

"We are restoring the gas by sectors and you can find out which sector your street is in by going to the ‘Affected Areas’ tab on our incident webpage: https://cadentgas.com/emergencies/gas-network-incidents/incidents/water-in-gas-pipes-wirksworth

"So far, we have restored gas supplies to sectors 0, 1, and 2 - more than a third of the homes and business that lost gas on Tuesday, after a burst water main flooded the gas pipe network.

"We are currently working on sector 3. Please look out for updates on our incident webpage, Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/wirksworthcadent - and follow us on Twitter - @CadentGasLtd

"It is a major operation and is expected to run into the weekend. We are continuing to pump thousands of litres of water out of Wirksworth’s gas pipes and we have drafted in engineers from across the Midlands and East Anglia, from as far afield as Lowestoft in Suffolk, to help get homes and businesses back on gas as soon as possible."

Cadent staff, together with help from Derbyshire County Council, have been checking on more vulnerable residents in the community, for example, elderly people.

Heading up the operation to restore gas, Darren Elsom, Director of Cadent’s East Network, said: “It is great that we’ve been able to restore gas to around a quarter of properties affected and we’ll keep going today– and into the weekend – to get everyone safely back on.

“We are drafting in extra engineers from a wide area and just ask that you bear with us, we’ll get to you. It will be a tremendous help – and will definitely speed things up – if residents can make sure they either stay in or, if they need to go out, plan for someone to have a key so we can get in.

“The response from everyone in Wirksworth has been nothing short of amazing. From simply being patient and understanding, to generosity in providing food and treats for the teams, you would not believe how grateful we all are. Thank you.”

Anyone with enquiries about this incident or who is concerned about a neighbour, should call Cadent on 0345 835 1111, or visit them at Wirksworth Town Hall.