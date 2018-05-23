Woofs and Wellies’ walker collars £600 for Ashgate Hospicecare

A training advisor has collared £600 towards the care of hospice patients, with the help of her four-legged friends.

Emma Stanyard and dogs Finley and Ralph took part in a sponsored walk, raising raising an impressive £300.50 which was matched by Emma’s employers.

The trio toured Linacre Reservoirs as part of the Woofs and Wellies charity walk.

The event was organised by Ashgate Hospicecare, a charity which Emma’s employers, training provider Construction Skills People has chosen to support this year.

The company’s client services director, Stuart Anderson, said: “This is a fantastic amount raised for a very worthwhile cause, and so we’re really proud of Emma for donning her wellies and braving the elements to take on the challenge.

“This latest fundraising initiative takes our total raised for the year to £850 and we are looking forward to further bolstering that figure.”

The next challenge will see employees participate in the charity’s Sparkle Night Walk which takes place in July.

