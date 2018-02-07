‘Wonderful’ Brampton couple celebrate 65 years of happy marriage

A ‘wonderful’ couple have celebrated 65 years of happy marriage.

Phyllis and David Clements, of Vincent Crescent, Brampton, met while working at Robinson Packaging in Chesterfield.

They got married on November 22 in 1952 at the Annunciation Church, Chesterfield.

Phyllis, 88, and David, 86, have two boys, two girls, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Their niece Jennifer Jones, 65, said the couple’s secret was ‘working together and having respect for each other’.

She said: “They are absolutely wonderful. They will do anything for anyone who needs help. They are always there when you have a problem and they would never turn people away.

“They like to go on holidays and are supporters of the Catholic Church.”