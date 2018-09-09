Woman ‘wounded’ in crash near Dronfield

Firefighters gave first aid to a driver who was hurt in a crash near Dronfield.

Crews from Dronfield and South Yorkshire arrived at the scene of the collision on Fanshaw Gate Lane at Holmesfield at around 7:05pm last night (Saturday, August 8).

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Trust also attended the incident which involved two vehicles.

Officers gave first aid to a walking wounded female and made the road safe before leaving the scene.

