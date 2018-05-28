Woman with distinctive tattoos is missing from friend's house in Chesterfield

A woman went missing from a friend's house in the Chesterfield area in the early hours of this morning.

Jenessa White left the house in Brimington at around 2am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this afternoon: "Jenessa, who is mixed race, has curly black hair and is of slim build.

"She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, dark jeans and black shoes.

"The 21-year-old, who lives in Burton Road, Derby, has a turtle tattoo at the top of her left leg, a sunflower tattoo on her right wrist and a tribal tattoo on her left arm.

"She also has a large hole in her left ear lobe.

If you have any information about where Jenessa is, please call us on the 101 number with reference 271-280518."